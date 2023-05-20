PedalStart’s Founders’ Walk 3.0: A Networking Opportunity for Indian Founders and Investors

India, May 20th, 2023: A Gurugram-based founders’ community and accelerator startup PedalStart, today announced to organize Founders’ Walk 3.0, a selection-based networking meetup for founders, aiming to bridge the gap between the founders and the potential investors, across 11 states in India.

Pedalstart has planned to organize the Founder Walk program in 11 cities. The first leg of the program will take place in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Noida, Lucknow, and Chandigarh on May 20, 2023. The second leg of the program will be held on May 27, 2023, in the cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Gurugram, and Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Co-founder, PedalStart, Manas Pal said, “The result of the last Founders’ Walk was amazing as we changed the method and raised the bar of local founders’ meet and made it more outcome-oriented for all selected startups. Based on stats and feedback we gather following the meetups, we found that these community meets are actually adding a lot of value to startup life.”

Another Co-founder, PedalStart, Aditya Darolia stated, “We got a potential 24 startups which we are accelerating out of which 2 are now in late-stage discussion to close their first pre-seed round. We added 30% new cities in this Founders Walk to enable some tier 2 cities also and spread entrepreneurship culture across Pan India, this is our strategic move because we believe that next all-new innovations will drive and build for tier 2 cities.”

Founders’ Walk aims to bring together carefully selected startups from a particular city, providing them with a platform to discover co-founders and team members, explore potential business opportunities, and learn from experienced startup founders.

The founder walk is designed to bring 40% POC-to-MVP stage startups, 30% MVP stage startups, 10% Ideation stage startups, 10% Pre-seed raised startups, and 10% Startup enthusiasts under one roof to help them accelerate their business.

PedalStart also facilitates startups that attend the founder walk with 1-month of direct community access for free and based on the last Founders Walk stats 4% of startups directly qualify for the acceleration.

The Founder Walk registration process involves a two-step screening process. The first step is a screening call, where PedalStart assesses the founder’s passion, enthusiasm, and analyzes the problem that the startup is attempting to solve. The second step is another call with selected applicants to learn more about the innovation they have developed to solve the problem identified by the startup. Upon completion of these steps, successful applicants are selected for the meetup.

Startup founders can fill out the form at https://forms.zohopublic.in/pedalstart1/form/FoundersWalkbyPedalStartMay2023/formperma/yn_142dWi157ttn7avfVPAKlDHZRYGv45glou7e222I to participate in Founders’ Walk.

In the erstwhile founders walk, PedalStart has expanded its footprints in around 11 cities and interacted with over 500+ startups founders. So far it has accounted for Business Collaborations worth USD 150k, Pre-seed funding total of USD 350k and 38+ successful matches of Co-founders and Core-team members. These numbers are expected to grow at least 2x with time in the next 6 months.