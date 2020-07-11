Pee Safe’s first-of-its-kind “High on Hygiene” sale promises exciting discounts for customers on hygiene products

Delhi NCR, July 11, 2020: Pee Safe, India’s leading hygiene and wellness brand today flagged off a first-of-its-kind “High on Hygiene” sale. Starting 10th July 2020, customers can avail up to 70% discount on various personal and intimate hygiene products till 13th July 2020. Not only is this the first time that hygiene products are on sale but the highest spenders also get to win some exciting goodies including Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Air Pods, etc. apart from gift vouchers.

Apart from heavy discounts, there are also combo deals, and products available in the under 399 and 299 range. The steal deal of the day also includes a Suraksha Pack specially curated for Raksha Bandhan containing the Raho Safe range of products which include a microfiber anti-dust face mask, face guard, hand-wash, surface sanitizer, alcohol-based hand sanitizer, surface disinfectant, surface protectant and free gifts worth INR 1500 inside. The Raho Safe range is affordable and also high on quality.

Since inception in 2013, Pee Safe has been actively working in the area of personal and intimate hygiene. The brand also conducts various online and offline campaigns to raise awareness. Apart from its bestselling Toilet Seat Sanitizer Spray, Pee Safe’s most sought-after products include period-pain roll on, eco-friendly Sanitary Pads, Menstrual Cups, Natural Intimate Washes, Wipes and Sweat Pads for both men and women, hand sanitizers and Pollution Safe Anti-Pollution Dust Masks. Safe has also launched its products in the subcontinent region and plans to expand their reach globally in the next five years.

Speaking about this, Vikas Bagaria, Co-founder, Pee Safe, said, “There has been an increase in the demand for personal and intimate hygiene products in recent years, more so now with the pandemic. All our products are of an absolutely essential nature and a sale is always welcome for customers! Not only will it ensure that everyone can buy our products at a discounted rate but also reiterate how these are essential now more than ever. Customer satisfaction and engagement are core to our brand ideology and we are sure they will find these discounts and offers irresistible.”

Some offers customers can look forward to include:

· Up to 70% off on Raho Safe and Pee Safe products

· Up to 50% off on Pee Safe Intimate Hygiene products

· Raho Daily Essential pack at INR 699

· Face masks for Adults and Kids at INR 167

· Combo offers and attractive gifts for the highest spenders

· Raho Safe Raksha Bandhan Suraksha Pack at INR 1100

Over the years, Pee Safe has created market leadership in various product segments and has developed goodwill and trust among its consumer base. Pee Safe had already been registering impressive year-on-year growth before the pandemic. There is now a further increase in demand and growth from the overall market perspective.

Pee Safe products are currently also available in modern trade, general stores, airports, and organized stores across 40+ cities and online at www.peesafe.com and across leading e- commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart.