Pega Helps QBE Free Nearly 50,000 hours of Employees’ Time Annually with RPA

Bangalore, February 4, 2022 –– Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that QBE European Operations (QBE EO), one of the world’s leading insurers and reinsurers, has used Pega Robotic Process Automation™ (RPA) to increase efficiency and improve customer experience.

Headquartered in London with operations across Europe, QBE EO is part of QBE, one of the world’s largest insurance groups. Prior to using Pega, its claims, and credit control team processed each case manually, which involved sorting through thousands of case related emails, data, and tasks per day.

QBE EO turned to Pega’s intelligent automation capabilities as part of an operational excellence initiative to transform highly transactional areas of the business by streamlining and automating workflows. After initial pilot success in claims, Pega was quickly rolled out to credit control and underwriting operations, with robotic solutions now operating across the business.

QBE EO claims department alone has deployed Pega bots to automate an estimated 30,000 customer claims tasks per week, saving approximately 50,000 hours, the equivalent of 25 full time employees annually, while dramatically speeding up the process for its customers. Pega RPA removes the need for employees to perform repetitive work and enables that work to be processed digitally, with greater speed and accuracy. This enables QBE EO claims handlers to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time providing value-added services while delivering outstanding customer experiences. Providing a more sophisticated level of service has also significantly improved employee satisfaction, and left them with time to talk to brokers about how they can enhance their services.

One of the most successful bots for QBE has been an attended RPA bot that receives thousands of emails per day and files them in the appropriate systems, saving thousands of manual hours per week. Due to the flexibility of the software, a simple reconfiguration has enabled more than 75 variations of the generic filing bot. Through a simple drag and drop process, QBE was able to leverage this bot from its initial home in claims to serve multiple business units across Europe that also handle large volumes of transactional emails, including underwriting.

Savings from the use of bots has enabled QBE EO to invest in upskilling staff within the region. Going forward, QBE plans to continue to expand the use of intelligent automation into other geographical regions to remove manual work and improve service.

