Pega’s Hyderabad Facility Awarded Gold Rating By IGBC

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world’s leading enterprises, today announced it received the prestigious Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Certification for the Hyderabad campus with a gold rating under the ‘Health and Well-being’ category. Pega becomes the first organization in Hyderabad and Telangana State to be awarded in this category. Pega’s efforts were acknowledged by IGBC in their annual flagship event, IGBC Green building Congress 2020, where the PEGA team received the IGBC Gold Plaque. This certification recognizes Pega for providing a workplace that promotes its employees’ overall physical, emotional, intellectual, and social well-being while building towards a sustainable future.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) drives the green building movement in the country, facilitating over 7.61 billion sq.ft of green built space. It’s Health and Well-being Rating System is the first rating programme developed in India to encourage the adoption of healthy and green building practices and sustainability in India. It is a voluntary and consensus-based rating system programme which includes rigorous adoption of healthy building practices, monitoring, and verification, and occupant surveys coupled with IGBC’s auditor reviews. The framework evaluates various aspects such as comfort parameters, disinfection, and hygiene parameters, indoor air quality, healthy food choices, water quality, and lifestyle.

The Pega Hyderabad campus underwent three levels of rigorous audit for a year and was assessed on multiple parameters such as the overall facility environment, olfactory comforts, thermal comforts, acoustics comforts, and ergonomic comforts along with occupant satisfaction, to name a few. Pega stood out for its closely-knit campus infusing a people-centric design.

Pega’s Hyderabad campus features multiple collaborative workspaces, state-of-the-art conference and meeting spaces, and multidimensional seating arrangements allowing team huddles. It also offers spacious recreational spaces like cafeterias, open areas, and gym facilities fostering a ‘whole body mind’ approach. From ergonomically efficient workspace infrastructure to facilities such as optimum temperature settings, odour control mechanisms and spacious conference rooms, the entire aesthetics of the Pega workspace focuses on enhancing workforce comfort coupled with sustainability.

Quotes and Commentary

“At Pega, we believe, the nuances and constructs of employee wellness and health are key to the success of our organization,” said Suman Reddy, managing director, Pegasystems India. “Pega is known for effectively supporting wellbeing through a holistic approach that addresses mental health and engagement with the psychosocial considerations in this new working environment. This award reiterates our commitment towards creating a workplace that is inclusive as well as futuristic.”