Pendown Press launched a new health book “4-Hour Rapid Fat Loss Method”

New Delhi 23 June 2021: An exciting new launch by Pendown Press is all set to revolutionize the way people view health and fitness. The “4-hour Rapid Fat Loss Method” by Dr.Priti Nanda Sibal is a life-altering offering meant for all those desirous of living a joyous and vibrantly energetic life through a fit and healthy body.

This book lets its readers into a simple but often overlooked secret that they can enjoy life only when they are entirely fit and that extra fat is the main culprit that de-shapes their body and keeps it from being healthy.

“4-Hour Rapid Fat Loss Method” is practically beneficial because the author has addressed the root causes of obesity and given the readers easy-to-use strategies and diet plans to attain their optimal fat percentage. The book is unique because it teaches readers how to attain this goal and shares practices to maintain and sustain the same throughout their lifetime to live a fat-free, healthy, and vigorous life.

Dr.Priti Nanda Sibal, the author of 4-Hour Rapid Fat Loss Method, has said, “Only if you are healthy, you can enjoy beautiful moments with your family and friends and have meaningful relationships throughout life and only if you have health, can you earn and enjoy money, but vice versa is not possible.”Therefore she has authored this book with the sincere desire of serving humankind.

Mr. Dinesh Verma, Founder, Pendown Press, while stressing on the importance and need for this book, says that “Obesity is an issue with which a good number of people are struggling. They keep running from here to there to get rid of it but without any results. Therefore the book ‘4-Hour Rapid Fat Loss Method’ will serve as a boon for the people who are desirous of living a happy and energetic life through a fat-free and healthy body.”

The author, Dr. Priti Nanda Sibal, MBBS (USA), is a medical doctor by profession with expertise in Functional Medicine. Thus all her submissions in this book are based on her practical knowledge and vast experience of the subject.

Pendown Press is committed to helping humanity by spreading the vital message of this book far and wide to the maximum number of readers possible to have a lasting impact on their lives and help them live a healthy life by shedding their excess weight.