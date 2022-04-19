Pennar Industries bags orders worth INR 498 Crores

Hyderabad, April 19th 2022: Pennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, has bagged orders worth INR 498 crores across its various business verticals.

Pre Engineered Buildings (PEB) vertical has received orders from Reliance Industries, MSN Laboratories, Technocraft, JSW and Siemens.

Ascent Buildings, USA vertical has received orders from Dunn & Griffco, Alladin, Tubular Steel, Service Steel, Bailey and Cornerstone Building Brands.

ICD vertical has received orders from Yamaha, Emerson, Endurance, Haldex, Wabco, Tecumseh, SI Airspring, Kone, Fujitech, Schwing Stetter, Hydraulics and Elkhart.

Railways vertical has received orders from Integral Coach Factory, Universal and Wabtec

Tubes vertical has received orders from ALF Engineering, Thermax, IFB Automotive, Kirloskar Toyota, Patton International, Interoll India, RSB Transmissions, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, GI Auto, Scott Industries, Artech S.R.L, Karay Metals Inc and Stomet

Sp.zo.o

Steel vertical has received orders from L&T, Zetwork, Saint Gobain, Thermax, VECV, VRL, LG Balakrishnan, Schaeffler India, IFB, BI Metals Bearing, Nuevosol, Waree, Wootz Structures and Pushpak Colour Roof.

The above orders have been received during the months of February and March 2022 and are expected to be executed within the next two quarters.