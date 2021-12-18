Pennar Industries Bags Orders worth INR 582 Crores

December 18, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0

Hyderabad, December 18th 2021: Pennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, has bagged orders worth INR 582 crores across its various business verticals.

The Pre- Engineered Building vertical received orders for construction of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, Solar P V Modules, Structural Steel, from customers like Ultratech Cement, Shri Digvijay Cement, Matrix Structure, Lodha Group among others.

The Solar Module vertical has received orders from Anantapur Energy Products, Eveready Group among others.

The Railways vertical has received orders from Wabtech, Dynamic, Orbinox, ICF, SCR, and TI Metal among others.

The Industrial Components vertical has received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Haldex, AASA, Wabco, Tecumseh, INEL, Elkhart, Venus, SI Airspring among others.

The Steel vertical has received orders from Zetwerk Manufacturing, Saint Gobain, Thermax, LG Balakrishnan, Schaeffler India, Toshiba Transmission among others.

Pennar’s US subsidiaries have booked orders worth Rs. 186 crores from customers like James Hardie, Aspyre Design and Indian Creek Movie Studios.

See also  Seasoned business development professional Sumit Bawa joins PMR as director of logistics and supply chain to spearhead operations, expansion plans of the company
About Neel Achary 10129 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn