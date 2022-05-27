Pennar Industries’ FY2022 Consolidated Net Revenue at INR 2265.75 crore up by 48.5%

Hyderabad, May 27, 2022: Pennar Industries Limited (PIL), a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31st, 2022.

Consolidated Financial Highlights – FY2022

Net revenue at INR 2265.75 crore compared to Net revenue of INR 1525.35 crore in FY21,up by 48.50%

EBITDA at INR 188.42 crore compared to EBITDA of INR 111.53 crore in FY21,up by 68.90%

PAT at INR 41.91 crore compared to PAT at INR 2.84 crore in FY21,up by 1375.70%

Cash PAT at INR 96.04 crore compared to Cash PAT at INR 51.01 crore in FY21,up by 88.28%

About Pennar Industries Limited:

Pennar Industries (NSE: PENIND, BSE: 513228) is India’s leading value-added engineering products and solutions company. The Company has a strong presence across growth sectors in India through business units Railways, Tubes, Industrial Components, Steel Products, PEB, Enviro and its subsidiary companies, Pennar Global Inc. and Enertech Pennar Defense and Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. Pennar’s all manufacturing units are ISO 9001:2008-certified and the Company has presence across 10 industry verticals. Pennar has over 30 years of rich experience and more than 1,000 precision engineered products, 2,500 tools and dies, over 600 customers and Eight manufacturing plants located at Patancheru, Sadashivpet, lsnapur, Velchal, and Mallapur near Hyderabad, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Tarapur in Maharashtra. For more information, please visit www.pennarindia.com