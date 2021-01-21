Pennline Calendar and Financial year planner 2021-22 by William Penn

Finally! A planner that ensures you, your boss and your accountant are all on the same page. Many of your key dates, plans and commitments are aligned with the financial year and not the calendar year, so why not use a planner designed for both? The first of its kind in India, this 15-month planner spans both the calendar year and the fiscal year so you can now use a single planner to cover every aspect of your life.

The Financial Year Planner 2021-2022 features 224 premium quality, natural shade, 80 GSM paper pages in a lay-flat binding and is divided into 3 main sections:

1. The Calendar Spread – Spread across 4 pages, this section covers the three years from 2020 to 2022, with the 2 centre pages devoted to the calendar year of 2021.

2. The Monthly Planner – This part of the planner covers the 15 months from Jan 2021 to March 2022, with every month spread across two adjacent pages, making it easy to view the whole month at a glance. Each month is sectioned into a grid, with every day being allocated a box of its own.

3. The Weekly Planner – This section features the date and day of the week on one side (along with room for you to note the important tasks of the day) and a checklist-friendly page (with a task legend at the bottom) on the other side, so you can track the progress of your tasks.

The Financial Year planner 2021-202 also has “Monthly Reflection and Daily Tracker” pages throughout the book so you remember to focus on your mental and physical well-being.

The planner comes with:

• 2 separate, loose sheets of colourful planner stickers to help you mark important dates and activities

• A helpful leaflet with tips on how to use the planner effectively, a ready reckoner to check and track the statutory due days for IT/ GST/ PF etc. and a list of key holidays.

The Pennline Planner by William Penn is compatible with the Pennline Superbook and Pennline Powerbank Organizer and is available in shades of Pearl, Yellow and Green for Rs. 750/-

Further the cover can also be personalized /engraved with one’s name or initials in the color matching the trims.