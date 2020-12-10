Pennline Superbook from William Penn

Why carry a separate notepad, a pen, a USB drive, a card holder and a charger, when you can carry them all in one organizer? Make your life easier with the Pennline Superbook – the Notebook Powerbank Organizer which can charge your phone wirelessly.

The Pennline Superbook, with a built-in 8000mAh wireless powerbank and 16 GB flash drive is designed to charge your phone/tablet on the go, so that you never have to pause to look for a wall socket or a separate power bank.

This notebook power-bank organizer can charge your phone in anyone of the following 3 ways:

1. Through a wire connected to the pop-up charging port

2. Wirelessly by placing the phone on top of the organizer. OR

3. By inserting the phone in the phone-holder.

The third option allows you to charge the phone even while on the move.

The inside of the Superbook has a facility that allows you to place the phone vertically for watching your favorite web series! There are dedicated slots for your pen, credit cards, bills and important papers. Included in the package is an A5 size, 192 page hardbound Pennline paper notebook. This notebook can be replaced once it is used up.

This versatile organizer comes with a tangle-free nylon braided 3-in-1 charging cable (Apple, Android and C-Type). The cable can be used for both – charging the organizer and charging your phone.

The PENNLINE SUPERBOOK-notebook organizer from William Penn is priced at Rs.7500/-