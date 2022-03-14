Peps expands its retail footprint in Delhi

New Delhi, March 14, 2022: With the aim to help the Indian customer have a great night sleep and dream better, Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd, makers of India’s top-selling spring mattress, opens their 136-137th brand-exclusive stores – the Peps Great Sleep Store (GSS) in Rohini and Dwarka for D2C business. These will be the first exclusive experience centers in the Delhi-NCR market.

The stores will feature Peps’ entire product portfolio and will cater to all price points. Peps aims to enable an experiential mattress-buying experience through these stores.

The Peps Great Sleep Store is a one – stop shop for a consumer to get the feel and understanding of the entire range including mattresses such as Peps Spine Guard, Peps Crystal, Peps Organica, Peps Vivah and Peps Zenimo. The Great Sleep Store also comprises the brand’s new line of bedroom accessories, Peps Dream Decor, which features bedding, pillows, bolsters, comforters and mattress protectors.

Mr. K Madhavan, Managing Director, Peps Industries, at the inauguration at the store in Rohini said “Peps is on a mission to help people sleep better and focus on achieving their dreams. Buying a mattress is an investment for life, and we, at Peps, want to be a part of this integral decision making. Peps being the market leader with more than 56% market share, are very excited to expand our retail footprint with this pilot store. We would like to extend this comfort to our consumers in the Northern regions to experience the Peps’ products through the Great Sleep Stores.”

“The store aims to provide a unique buying experience and is planning to add 20 more stores in the north region by next two quarters,” he adds.

As the D2C model gains prominence in the mattress segment, Peps is prepared to capture the consumers attention with these stores. According to Mr. Suresh Babu, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, “Given the variety in the mattress segment, choosing the right mattress may be difficult for customers. Spring Mattress category is globally tested to offer various health benefits to customers, through these experience centers we aim to educate the customers on various benefits and attributes of the Spring Mattress Category, thereby helping them make more informed decisions. The in-store displays offer the consumer the touch and feel while also educating them about the important aspects of their better sleep. We are determined to enlighten our buyers on the variety of mattresses that add to a good night sleep. At Peps, it is our continuous endeavor to make the mattress buying process easier for our customers.”