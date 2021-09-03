Peps Industries celebrates Onam by gifting customers a good night’s sleep

Bengaluru, September 3rd 2021: Peps Industries Pvt, Ltd, makers of India’s top selling spring mattress, has launched an exclusive offer to celebrate the festival of Onam. Customers of Peps will receive assured prizes worth Rs. 22,000, and the offer can be availed till September 25th 2021.

The brand launched the campaign with a quirky commercial that uses various familiar archetypes to target the Malayali sentiment and capture the spirit of Onam. The campaign is centred around the tagline ‘With Peps Onam Bumper Offer, Everyone’s a Winner’. The storyline involves a disheartened man wondering whether he will ever win the lottery, followed by the spirited lottery ticket seller’s reply that with Peps’ Onam Bumper Offer, everyone can be a winner.

According to K Madhavan, Managing Director, Peps Industries, “Onam is a festival of celebration, and what better way to celebrate than a bumper offer. Kerala has always been immensely supportive of Peps, and this can be considered our way of giving back, and celebrating the festive season with our customers. We hope that this offer incentivises our audience to invest more in a good night’s sleep, and we hope that the new accessories will give them a taste of the many benefits that we offer.”

Mr Shankar Ram, Joint Managing Director, Peps Industries, comments on the thought process behind the campaign and says “With this campaign, we aim to capitalise on our brand awareness in Kerala and make further inroads into the Indian market. At the end of the day, Onam is a festival that brings the entire state together to celebrate, and we want Peps to be a part of that. Onam is all about family, and we hope that Peps can help make homes happier for our customers and their loved ones”

Peps enjoys a regional dominance in the spring mattress market of South India, with a major share of their sales coming from the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Currently the brand has 20 ‘Great Sleep Stores’ in Kerala that are experience centres exclusively for Peps products, and they plan to add 14 more by the end of 2021. The bumper offer can be availed at any Great Sleep Store or Peps franchise stores across Kerala upon purchase of a Peps mattress.