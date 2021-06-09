Peps Industries expands Portfolio; launches accessories vertical “Peps Dream Decor”

Bangalore, June 9th 2021: Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd., makers of India’s top-selling spring mattress, has branched out their offerings to include sleep accessories under the brand ‘Peps Dream Decor’. The new line includes a carefully-crafted high-end range of bedsheets, pillows,mattress protectors, cushions, blankets and travel accessories that are designed to combine comfort, support and style.

Peps Dream Decor’s range of bed-linen comes in vibrant colours and stunning designs ranging from floral to geometric. These can instantly elevate any space, while allowing the user to enjoy the luxurious feel of velvety, soft cotton. The product line also includes no-fuss products such as the waterproof mattress protector, fitted sheets, anti-skid bolster and anti-pilling fleece blanket, ensuring that your bed is always a source of pure relaxation.

The innovative, highly sophisticated technology used in Peps mattresses has been brought to ‘Peps Dream Decor’ and the new range of pillows have been designed with state-of-the-artfeatures to provide optimum comfort and support.

The highlight of the new product line is Gripster – India’s first anti-skid bolster. This ergonomically designed piece elevates your working from home experience. Allowing you to work comfortably from your bed, without being hindered by back and shoulder aches.

According to Mr. K Madhavan, Managing Director, Peps Industries,” While we are new entrants into the market, our experience and legacy will play a pivotal role in helping us quickly climb to the top. We have a positive outlook for the market and are expecting a turnover of Rs 50 crores this year. This is another step in our goal of creating comprehensive sleep solutions for our consumers, starting with the mattress itself, and moving on to bedsheets, blankets, pillows and other sleep accessories.”

This avant-garde line combines cutting-edge sleep technology with a sophisticated feel and fashionable styles to create products that epitomise the brand’s mission of helping India sleep better and dream bigger.

Peps Industries aims to invest Rs 10 crores towards development of infrastructure to aid in the business of Peps Dream Decor. Products are available on www.pepsdreamdecor.com and all leading e-commerce platforms