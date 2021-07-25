Peps Industries launches 109th Great Sleep Store in Dasarahalli

Bangalore, July 24th 2021: Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd., makers of India’s top-selling spring mattress, is all set to launch their 109th brand-exclusive Great Sleep Store (GSS) in Dasarahalli. The store will feature Peps’ entire product portfolio and will cater to all price points. It aims to enable an experiential mattress-buying experience through set-ups with bedroom accessories and trained salespersons to guide customers through the process of finding the right mattress.

The GSS store will showcase the entire range of the brand’s products, including mattresses such as Peps Spine Guard, Peps Crystal, Peps Organica, Peps Vivaah and Peps Zenimo, along with the brand’s new line of bedroom accessories, Peps Dream Decor, which features bedding, pillows, bolsters, comforters and mattress protectors.

According to Mr. Shankar Ram, Joint Managing Director, Peps Industries,”Buying a mattress is not just a purchase, but is an investment, and we want to ensure that our customers make the right choice. Accessibility has always been at the heart of Peps, as we began with the aim of increasing access to spring mattresses at an affordable price point. Today, the acceptance of the spring mattress is greater than ever, and we are very happy to be a part of this new growth. With this new store launch, we hope to be able to take high-quality sleep solutions to even more people, and aggressively pursue our goal of helping India sleep better.”

As the D2C model gains prominence in the mattress segment, Peps looks to expand their growing number of exclusive stores that deliver products directly to consumers. According to Mr. Suresh Babu, Vice President,Sales and Marketing, “Customers like to feel confident in their mattress purchase – as it is a product that they will own for several years. Through our GSS stores, we aim to simplify this process. Buying a mattress can be daunting, as there are a lot of options available in the market. Through our in-store displays and experienced GSS employees to answer questions, we hope to enable our customers to make an informed choice.”

Addressing the need for a hybrid model of mattress sales, Peps has expanded both their online and offline presence in the financial year 2020-2021, including a dramatic increase in the number of Peps’ Great Sleep Stores (GSS) across the country as a means to facilitate better access to high-quality sleep solutions. Currently, there are 109 stores across the country, and the brand aims to add 41 more stores by the end of 2021.