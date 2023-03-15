PepsiCo India celebrates women employees at its Kosi Kalan Plant in Uttar Pradesh

Kosi, Mathura, 15 March 2023: PepsiCo India celebrated International Women’s Day 2023 at one of its biggest food plants in India – Kosi Kalan, Uttar Pradesh with a panel discussion for its women employees. The event was graced by Shweta Singh, SDM, Chhata, Mathura who interacted with employees on how the country is #EmbracingEquity.

As a celebration of its women employees, the panel discussion covered topics like the importance of women empowerment, girl power, equality and equity for women’s rights and the need for women to support each other. Ms. Shweta shed light on women-centric initiatives undertaken by the government for the security and improved health of women across the nation. She also informed employees of various safety measures such as police patrolling in the city to safeguard their work travel at night.

The panel discussion was followed by an open Q&A round with women employees wherein Ms. Shweta addressed their queries and further motivated them to continue to aspire for leadership roles. Through her personal anecdotes, she highlighted the need to encourage and support girl child education for a better and independent future of their daughters.

PepsiCo India developed its Kosi Kalan, Mathura foods plant in 2021, featuring next-generation technologies. Since its inception, the plant has focused on creating job opportunities for women in the state, by ensuring at least 30% women employees in the factory.