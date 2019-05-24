Perfetti Van Melle Launches India’s first Chatpata Gum

Perfetti Van Melle India introduces India’s first chatpata gum with the launch of the all new Center Fruit Chatpata Sparkiez. This product launch is yet another endorsement to Perfetti Van Melle India (PVMI) leading the innovations bandwagon in the confectionery category in the country.

This innovative product with a unique combination of Gum, Jelly filling and Tangy taste has been indigenously developed in India to offer consumers a unique experience with an Indian twist. The product is available in a pack of 3 pieces priced at Rs 5.

The roll-out of Center Fruit Chatpata Sparkiez is being supported by an announcer communication which will form the pillar of the 360-degree campaign. The communication further builds on the brand’s existing positioning of “Mood Transformation” rolled out last year. Along with the television advertisement the launch is being supported on digital platforms as well as cinema in select markets.

The story in the Center Fruit Chatpata Sparkiez launch communication is centered on the Indian tradition “Of touching feet and taking blessings” from elders (especially family/relatives). While it is a customary tradition in the country, it can often get boring for teens, if one must do it multiple times and something that everyone faces at some point of time in their teenage life. The protagonist consumes Center Fruit Sparkiez which transforms his mood and helps him come out of the boring situation in a fun and quirky manner.

Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=22XqUHoUnfA

Speaking about the new product and TVC, Rohit Kapoor, Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “We are thrilled to introduce Chatpata Sparkiez under the Center Fruit brand umbrella. Center Fruit as a brand has been a growth-driver for the company this year. We hope to optimize and add to this momentum with this new product introduction. The TVC clearly positions this product as an enabler of mood upliftment while adding a tangy twist to one of the customary traditions followed in our country.”

Mr. Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “Innovation has been the driving force behind Perfetti Van Melle’s dominant position in the confectionery category. We are excited to introduce this innovative chatpata gum within the segment. In line with the company’s ambition to up-trade consumers, we have launched Center Fruit Chatpata Sparkiez at the magic price-point of Rs.5.

Also commenting on the campaign, Anurag Agnihotri, Executive Creative Director for Ogilvy & Mather added “Center Fruit Sparkiez is a great product to begin with, so working on it was also a lot of fun. The twist we put on the feet touching ritual brings out the twist in the gum’s taste perfectly”.