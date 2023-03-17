Performance Hydration Leader Ready Launches New Low-Calorie Sports Drink

Pittsburgh, PA., March 17, 2023 – Ready® (@ready nutrition), one of the fastest growing sports nutrition companies in America with co-owners and Ready® Athletes Aaron Donald and Giannis Antetokounmpo, today announced the launching of a light version of Ready® Sports Drink, its advanced and science-based line of performance products designed to optimize hydration replenishment and energy production.

Ready® Light Sports Drink features the same essential elements to replenish fluid and electrolytes and boost energy based on the latest in sports nutrition and performance science, but with only 20 calories. That includes:

• A scientifically formulated blend of superfruits and B-vitamins

• Superfruit carbohydrates infused from real food sources, meaning there is NO added sugar

• An ideal and proprietary electrolyte blend that more accurately mirrors what athletes lose in sweat

“We’ve received great feedback with our initial launch of Ready® Sports Drink last year with its improved sports-hydration fueling, so we took the next logical step with this lower calorie option that still features super fruit carbohydrates and the ideal electrolyte blend without any added sugar,” said Pat Cavanaugh, Ready Founder and CEO.

Ready® Light will be available initially in 16.9 oz. sizes with four (4) flavors—Classic Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade and Watermelon Lemonade. More flavors will be added later in the year. Ready® Light will be available at selected major regional grocery chains including Publix, Food Lion and Giant Eagle.

Kicking off in March, the Ready® Light “Lean and Clean” Mobile Tour highlights its newest best-in-class sports drink introduction into the marketplace. The tour hits the road with an eye-catching Ready® Light branded super van and will tour multiple states with product sampling and giveaways including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The tour will stop at numerous colleges and universities and Ready® Sports Drink retailers including Walmart, Dollar Tree, Publix, Food Lion and Giant Eagle.

The tour will be hosting over 100 sampling events during its mid-March through mid-May schedule. The stops will include samplings of Ready® Light Sports Drink as well as other Ready® products including regular Ready® Sports Drink and Ready® Protein Bars. There will also be games and activities to complement the sampling events.

“We wanted to make a splash and have fun introducing our light version of Ready® Sports Drink,” noted Cavanaugh. “Our vehicle is definitely going to turn heads and we expect to have a good time supporting our retailers, interacting with the public, and sampling our new Ready® Light Sports Drink which is already creating a buzz.”

One of the tour’s first stops will be at the Miami Tennis Open, March 19 – April 2, supporting the brand’s being named the Official Sports Drink of the Tournament and Ready® Athlete Jessica Pegula, America’s top-ranked player.