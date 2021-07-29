Pernod Ricard India joins hands with National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to vaccinate more than 20,000 restaurant staff

29 July 2021, Bangalore: Pernod Ricard India is rapidly scaling up its support to augment the government’s efforts to vaccinating more number of people and extending timely access to quality healthcare amid the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to providing necessary aid to its employees and communities around their plants, the company has recently joined hands with NRAI to help vaccinate over 20,000 F&B employees from over 600 member restaurants. Together, they will be helping NRAI conduct multiple Vaccination Camps across various cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Goa, respectively. The initiative came in the light of pandemic as most of these employees have been badly impacted by the pandemic, Pernod Ricard India’s contribution will help them return to work faster and safer.

Mr. Rajesh Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Health and Safety of our stakeholders remain our utmost priority and our partnership with NRAI is a sincere effort in providing a safe working environment. Through this initiative we aim to vaccinate F&B staff across our restaurant partners and ensure trust and safety amongst our staffs and guests. We hope that this contribution will help orchestrate and accelerate the business operations, which have been severely hit due to the pandemic”.

The company has been supporting the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) towards on-trade channel recovery and professional training since the onset of the pandemic.

Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI, said, “I reckon that getting our employees vaccinated is key to achieving normalization, and therefore we have launched this initiative. This could not have been possible without the significant contribution of our longstanding Partners. On behalf of the fraternity, I sincerely thank them for their timely support during this time of crisis, which has brought our sector to a standstill. We are very grateful to our trade partners for always being the thought leaders and pioneers in such deeds of giving back to their channel partners.”

Till date, PRI has supported the strengthening of critical care support infrastructure in public hospitals, with 100+ Intensive Care Ventilators, 105 HFNC (High Flow Nasal Cannulas) 140 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, 35 Multi Para Monitors, along with preventive healthcare support for personal & public hygiene with sanitizers, and masks across 17 states for Frontline COVID warriors like the Punjab Police Personnel, Indian Navy & Air Force (CSD), State Health Departments and Truck Drivers. The firm has helped in setting up Pressure Swing Adsorption) PSA units in large multi-specialty government hospitals. At present, there are 8 PSA unit are being set up in hospitals; 5 in Uttar Pradesh, 1 at PGIMS Rohtak, 1 at Nashik, and 1 donated through the French government. Additionally, more than 350 Oxygen concentrators through the state health departments along with BIPAP machines and HFNCs are set up across the country in these crisis times.