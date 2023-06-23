Personal Loan for Salaried Employees vs. Self-Employed

A personal loan is an ideal financing option when you are looking for instant funds. Such a loan can help you meet major expenses, be it for weddings, medical emergencies, education or vacations. With a quick online application process, getting a personal loan is fast and needs minimal documentation.

Personal loans are unsecured too, meaning you do not need to pledge any assets as collateral. What helps you get quick approval is meeting the lender’s eligibility terms, especially the minimum income requirement. Your earnings play an important role in the loan amount and interest rates you get.

Here’s where an instant personal loan for self-employed applicants differs from that offered to salaried employees.

Why Income Matters to Personal Loan Lenders?

Based on your income source, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have different criteria and terms. Lenders have these classifications because of the difference in income stability for salaried employees and professionals who helm their own businesses.

When you have a stable job at a reputed company, your capacity to repay the loan amount is higher thanks to a steady paycheck. Since there are fewer chances of you failing to make monthly payments on your loan, you have higher credibility as a borrower from the lender’s perspective.

Hence, you can apply for a personal loan for salaried individuals with ease. On the other hand, a self-employed individual or business owner depends on payment from clients and buyers, which does not guarantee a stable or regular income.

That is why lenders have stricter criteria in place to ensure self-employed applicants are reliable and won’t pose a risk. Read on to know what the differences and similarities are between an instant personal loan for self-employed applicants as compared to salaried applicants.

Key Differences Between Personal Loans for Salaried and Self-Employed Borrowers

Eligibility and Documents Required

Eligibility criteria differ from lender to lender but there are some common requirements for all applicants. For instance, any applicant, be it salaried or self-employed, will have to submit KYC paperwork. Some lenders may require different documents, but they will perform a KYC check.

With regards to the eligibility terms, lenders have a lower maximum age limit for salaried applicants. For salaried lenders, banks offer personal for up to 60 years of age, while self-employed individuals have 65 years as the upper age limit.

The minimum income required is higher for self-employed individuals as compared to salaried individuals. Lenders can ask for minimum 6 to 12 months of work experience for salaried and 6 to 36 months for self-employed applicants.

On to the paperwork needed to review an application, both salaried and self-employed applicants will need to submit documents. The document required for salaried individuals are:

Appointment letter

3 Salary slips

Form 16

6 Months’ bank statement

ITR document

On the other hand, the document required for self-employed individuals are:

Business registration proof

Profit and loss statement

ITR documents

6 Months’ bank statement

Interest Rate Offered

Owing to the higher risk of lending to self-employed applicants, they usually get higher interest rates. This is because lenders consider salaried applicants as the more stable borrower from the two. The monthly inflow lowers the risk of non-payment of EMIs.

This is the primary reason why lenders readily offer low personal loan interest rates to salaried individuals. However, this isn’t to say that self-employed applicants can’t get low rates. It is possible if they have stable income and an excellent credit score.

Loan Amount Offered

The loan amount offered will vary based on the income and the credit score. In general, salaried individuals will have an easier time qualifying for the sanction. However, some lenders do offer higher sanction to self-employed individuals with the income to back it up.

This is because salaried individuals with just one source of income are limited by it. However, self-employed individuals have a higher income potential, and can take on the added responsibility, provided the business is in the green.

Common Features of Personal Loans for Both Salaried and Self-Employed Applicants

Easy online application

Applying for a personal loan is a quick and hassle-free process. You can apply online to get the maximum loan amount for your profile. All you have to do is apply for a loan through the bank or NBCF website.

Most lenders have an online process, with some making it easily accessible through dedicated apps. Within a few minutes, you can not only apply but also get approval for a sanction.

No need for collateral

A key feature of a personal loan is that you do not need collateral or security to get the loan. The best personal loans for salaried or self-employed individuals, from leading lenders, are all unsecured, making them easily accessible.

Limitless usage

You can use your personal loan amount for any use, from making a big purchase to funding a vacation. There is no restriction on how you use your personal loan. You can even take a personal loan to grow your business and pay your medical bills.

Quick approval

With online application, loan processing takes minutes. In fact, getting the personal loan for self- employed or salaried individuals instantly is now quite common, wherein you get funds in your account within minutes.

Flexible tenure

Both salaried and self-employed individuals can enjoy flexible repayment. Depending on the lender, you can extend your personal loan tenure for up to 6 years.

Facility to prepay or foreclose

There are minimum foreclosure charges on personal loans. So, if you want to clear your loan before the tenure ends, you can do so conveniently.

Although there are differences in eligibility criteria and documents required to get a personal loan, many features remain the same for both salaried and self-employed borrowers. An instant personal loan for self-employed or salaried applicants offers similar benefits, such as attractive interest rates and flexible repayment windows.

So, whether you are employed or have your own business, with a high excellent credit score and you can get fast financing.