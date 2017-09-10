Personality of the Week: Sridhar Patnala, Contemporary Sculptor

Sri Sridhar Patnala is one of the contemporary sculptors in Andhra Pradesh, who created many sculptors. His work has been accorded by many organizations. His recent work is a bronze statue of Sri Alluri Sita Rama Raju with forceful lion hearted posture looks like a Rebellion leader in 9 feet height. And also his foreseeing of fearless lifestyle for his own people along with Royal Leadership strength has been exposed in this posture. Ideal proportions can be seen in this anatomy shows his Psychological Strength. In this Statue pose viewer receives him as a Commander at war field.This statue installed at PV Narasimha Rao Park, Godavari Bund road, Rajahmundry in September 2017.

Profile of Sri Sridhar Patnala:

Born in 1980 at Rajahmundry in the family of Goldsmith and traditional sculptors. My parents are my first guru artist couple BrahmaSri SatyaBasava chari and Smt Radharani both are from Damerla Ramarao School of Fine Arts. I inspired from their work of art and daily practice. I started my journey of studying visual art in painting, traditional sculpture, bass relief in metal sheet, and bronze casting in Andhra university campus under our Indian contemporary artists Sri Prof: G. Ravinder Reddy and Sri Prof. Ravishankar Patnaik. Under Prof: AlexMathew from H.C.U. Campus I studied my Post graduation in Sculpture as my specialization in metal casting sculpture with contemporary and traditional aspects. My work of art associated with Self-experiences, Social surroundings, Nature and our Indian Culture in the way of exploring spontaneous ideas.

Every medium having a particular language, different mediums and having different expressions with particular aesthetic sense. This feature forced me to work in various mediums. Enjoying the process of doing art gives me a meaningful satisfaction in life. I would like to do composing new perception in an experimental way with my native roots in my work of art.

Education:

M.F.A from Central University of Hyderabad for the period of 2003-2005

B.F.A from Andra University Vishaghapattanam in 1997-2001

Projects

SCULPTURE ART PROJECT for AP TOURISM, and SHILPARAMAM at Hyderabad, Nagarjunasagar, and Vishaghapattanam, Dwaraka Tirumala, Simhachalam and ISKON foundation.

INTERNATIONAL BIO-DIVERSITY COP(11) GHMC mural project to the chief ministers camp office at Panjagutta and Begumpet Flyover ramps are beautified with 5000sft longest conceptual murals in Fiberglass medium at Hyderabad in 2012.

40th WORLD TELUGU CONFERENCE at Thirupathi- did 4 mural concept reflecting Telugu culture in Fiber glass medium in 2012.

INTERNATIONAL MURAL CAMP organized by Government of Kerala, Department of cultural affairs and Kerala Lalithakala Academy with 15 countries participation connecting 7 continents at Kottayam(Kerala) my mural was at collectorate office in 2013.

30’x25’ Rcc concrete gates designed and executed at Tirupathi in 2014.

Workshops & Camps: