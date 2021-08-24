Perspective on National Monetization Pipeline by Mr. Himanshu Chaturvedi, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Projects Ltd

A perspective shared by Mr. Himanshu Chaturvedi, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Projects Ltd, on 6 lakh crore National Monetization Policy and its impact on Indian infrastructure sector:
“To create new infrastructure and augment existing infrastructure – there is a need to unlock novel sources of funding. The ₹6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline is, therefore, a welcome move since it unlocks value in infrastructure assets. As part of this move, the public and private sector can come together thereby bringing unique aspects of both systems as infrastructure creation through monetization will happen.”