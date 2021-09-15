Peshwa Acharya to be the President (Group Strategy) of Brightcom Group

Hyderabad: Peshwa Acharya, the accomplished senior management professional and business leader with about 30 years of work experience, joins Brightcom Group (with effect from Sept 21st, 2021) to spearhead its corporate strategy and development in the capacity of President (Group Strategy). As the head of the group strategy, Peshwa will advance the global strategy and positioning of Brightcom group as an intelligent digital marketing platform, which meets the needs of publishers, advertisers and solution providers in the digital eco-system. He has been on the board of the company as an Independent Director for the past year.

Peshwa Acharya was associated with the world’s most respected Companies & Brands across FMCG (CPG), Retail, Telecom, Technology, E-commerce, Hospitality and Education domains. He has been instrumental in setting up and nurturing some of India’s most prominent brands & businesses at P&G, Reckitt, Dabur, Reliance Retail (including Reliance Digital), Sterling Holidays (Thomas Cook), and startups like Housing.com. Till recently, he was the Chief Marketing, Sales & Revenue Officer (CMO) at Ampersand Group (Vibgyor Schools)

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta & IIT Kharagpur, Peshwa has worked across the Indian Subcontinent, Asia and other emerging markets. He is deeply driven by Consumer Insights & Innovation; he encourages creative thinking and a data-driven approach to solving any business problem. His vision is to create technology-driven products, services & platforms across the Web and Mobile. He is a firm believer that Organizations should integrate customer experiences with digital technology and constantly innovate to provide new and delightful experience to their consumers & customers.

“I am excited to be a part of the Brightcom Group”, said Peshwa Acharya. “I look forward to

building upon the company’s current successes and focus on actively contributing to the growth at Brightcom.”

“We are delighted to have Peshwa join the executive team,” said Suresh Reddy, Chairman and CEO of the Brightcom Group, “Peshwa is a leader who has a proven track record of building, managing and energizing high-growth organizations. He will be a great asset both in terms of bringing in deep business insights and overall executive leadership.”

ABOUT BRIGHTCOM GROUP

Brightcom Group (Formerly, Lycos Internet Limited) provides a unique variety of multichannel products, turnkey solutions and proprietary programmatic solutions. Our mission is to make it easier for our publishers to maximize yield across video, display and mobile channels. We empower our advertisers and demand-side partners by providing valuable access to high volume of quality ad impressions. Our network delivers over 60 billion impressions every month.

Brightcom Group is a leading global provider of comprehensive online or digital marketing services to direct marketers, brand advertisers, and marketing agencies. The Company is divided into three major divisions: (i) Media (Ad-Tech and digital marketing), (ii) Software services, and (iii) Future technologies. The Company’s primary clients are end advertisers, agencies and publishers, but also include ad exchanges & networks.

The Company has 22 office locations and has 463 employees and consultants worldwide. Brightcom client list contains some of the biggest names, i.e. Airtel, British Airways, Coca- Cola, Hyundai Motors, ICICI Bank, ITC, ING, Lenovo, LIC, Maruti Suzuki, MTV, P&G, Qatar Airways, Samsung, Viacom, Sony, Star India, Vodafone, Titan, and Unilever. Brightcom works with agencies like Havas Digital, JWT, Mediacom, Mindshare, Neo@Ogilvy, Ogilvy One, OMD, Satchi & Satchi, TBWA, and ZenithOptimedia, to name a few. Brightcom Group ranks at 400 among Fortune 500 India companies.