PESU Venture Labs invests in 21 start-ups chosen by angels at Aarambh

01, October 2022, Bengaluru: PesuVentureLabs (a venture created in partnership with CoCreate Ventures and PES University) invests up to 200K$ in 21start-ups selected at Aarambh. Aarambh, Festival of Funding Student Start-ups where 20 shortlisted start-ups presented a 90-sec elevator pitch in front of 250_ angels. Pesu VEnture Labs invests in venture-scale ideas by brilliant students. The start-ups that were funded include startups namely, Zeru, BAE, Board Games, Duonut, Carpet Areas, Data Nominee, Decisive, Golocal, Laszo, Meerkat, Sustify, Testbuddy, GoImpact, Primasvar, Realyze, SaniHue, SmartChakra, Subspace, Treasure, and Wellverse.

PESU Venture Labs (PVL) was set up in 2021, as a concept stage fund, and has invested in deep tech startups across sectors like weather tech, ed tech, cyber security, crypto, and pet wellness. This initiative has proved that interesting and scalable startups can emerge from Indian Universities. Aarambh is an effort to democratise the whole selection process of funding and increase the number of people who can engage with the students and build a better ecosystem. This whole idea was conceptualised so that a lot more people get to interact with the bright entrepreneurs and become part of an ecosystem that will go tomorrow and will scale to new heights.

Suresh Narasimha, Managing Partner, CoCreate Ventures said, ” Aarambh, is a great opportunity for angels & VCs to look at funding student entrepreneurs. They will have the opportunity to retain their rights to invest when they are comfortable in terms of idea & the entrepreneur. This also helps us to bring more transparency into our selection considering the large scale of our operations”. Jawahar Doreswamy, Pro-Chancellor, PESU said, “PES provides a platform for our students to take up entrepreneurship while they are still on campus. Potential Investors participating in the selection process at ‘Aarambh’ brings credibility to the idea our students have”.

The unique aspect of Aarambh definitely lies in the selection process. Investors have an early insight into the start-ups and participate in the decision-making, without having the commitment to invest right now. They can follow the company and its progress for a period of time and then decide to follow on with CoCreate in the next round.

With PESU Venture Labs and CoCreate, have already invested in Startups like Fond, Frizzle, Greenifly, Assert, Seminar room, Physifit, Language Station, TeaminUp, Abhaya, and Consuma amongst others