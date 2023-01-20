Pet Brunch || The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions x Heads Up For Tails

The Connaught, New Delhi is a vibrant expression of New Delhi, which includes elements of fun and flamboyance. This is perfectly complemented by the warm and attentive team, who will deliver personalized and immersive experiences. Exuding character at every corner, the hotel features 104 spaciously designed rooms conceptualized by the globally renowned Swedish designer, Christian Lundwall, of LWA.

Located in the heart of the city, The Connaught is a perfect abode for business and leisure travelers.

This one-of-a-kind hotel is pet-friendly since its inception in 2021 and curates memorable stay experiences for guests traveling with their furry friends.

Venue: The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions

Date: 21st January 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm