Peter England launches ‘The Antiviral* Linen Project’ with new brand campaign ‘Easy On You’

Hyderabad; April 15, 2021: Peter England, a leading international menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, unveiled its new spring summer clothing line “The Antiviral Linen Project”. The brand has launched this collection through a refreshing campaign with the tagline ‘Easy On You’.

Peter England has curated a wide array of premium linen shirts in unbeatable designs and colors specifically designed to meet the summer needs. Starting at an attractive price of Rs 1799/-, these 100% Linen Shirts are breathable, feather soft and are infused with Antiviral* technology powered by VirobanTM, a Swiss Fabric Technology Firm.

The brand’s commercial features two free spirited young men on the go sporting Peter England Linen shirts and enjoying landscapes while dodging the hustle of city life and office. The campaign beautifully asserts the theme of Going Easy this summer with the comfort of impeccably crafted linen shirts from the brand.

Peter England has launched a mega digital campaign across multiple new age digital channels such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and other high impact properties to reach the target consumers.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England said, “Innovation and comfort have always been a prominent part of our ethos. We are excited to launch our spring summer collection ‘The Antiviral* Linen Project’ which is the need of the hour. Our team has strategically curated the whole range of these premium linen shirts to offer class and elegance with the unflinching promise of comfort to our consumers. Our ‘Easy On You’ campaign not just seeks to redefine the fashion this summer but also advocates the notion of making easier and comfortable choices for oneself. Through this campaign our objective is to make Peter England the ‘go to’ option for high quality linen shirts in unbeatable styles and colors, offered at unmatched competitive prices.”

Infused with Antiviral* and Antibacterial* technology, Peter England’s The Linen Project collection is available in over 70 styles across the country through exclusive brand outlets departmental stores, e-commerce partners, peterengland.com and multi brand outlets.

YouTube Link – https://youtu.be/iKCZ2zaZ-oo

*Disclaimer: The product is treated with VirobanTM Swiss Technology that is tested to provide resistance against common viruses as per ISO-18184 and common bacteria as per ISO-20743, for 30 gentle washes.