Peter England launches #TimetoVaccinate campaign with special incentives for vaccinated customers

New Delhi: Peter England, a leading international menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, has launched a unique initiative #TimetoVaccinate, to encourage the ongoing vaccination drive in the country. The brand has announced free shopping worth INR 1000 for customers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinated Customers making purchase of INR 1999 can redeem the special offer at exclusive Peter England showrooms. All they need to do is show proof of vaccination, either CoWin screengrab or Dose certificate, along with their Aadhaar card.

This additional one-time reward can be claimed over and above the other discounts applicable at the time of purchase. Customers who have received even the first dose of the vaccine are eligible to avail of this benefit till 30th June 2021.

Peter England is encouraging people to take the jab and using the #TimetoVaccinate hashtag across its social media platforms to boost the campaign further.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England said, “We are proud to announce our #TimetoVaccinate initiative in the shared interest of public health and safety. We recognize that as a community, we are facing a catastrophic pandemic on a global level and we feel it’s our responsibility to keep propelling the vaccination movement across the nation. With this initiative from Peter England, we aim to ensure the well-being of our patrons.”