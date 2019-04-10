Peter England Renews Association As ‘The Official Style Partner’ to the Reigning Chennai Super Kings

This cricketing season, Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited has once again joined hands with the reigning VIVO IPL Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the capacity of anOfficial Style Partner. The brand is also the cheerleading partner and will lend a stylish semblance to the vivacious cheer leading squad.

Furthermore, Peter England has also entered into a partnership with Hotstar as an Associate Sponsor for IPL broadcasting. The announcement cements the brand’s persistent effort to reach out to stylish and tech savvy new age audience. Cricket enthusiasts can now watch youthful and innovative Peter England brand TVCs during the screening of the year’s biggest cricketing extravaganza on Hotstar.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Manish Singhai, Chief Operating Officer, Peter England, said “It is our privilege to partner with India’s most successful cricketing franchisee twice in a row. We are thrilled to welcome Chennai Super Kings to the Peter England family. With this association we want to emphasize once more, the importance of sports for us, both as a source of inspiration for our creativity and as an effective vehicle for reaching our versatile younger consumer. This time we were keen to connect with a discerning, digital audience by teaming up with Hotstar which boasts of phenomenal reach among tech savvy youngsters. This is in sync with our brand objective as our designs are youth centric offering finest quality apparel in fashionable and innovative options catering to all occasions.”

The chronicle of sports partnership at Peter England is a story with values that encompass commitment to supporting sports which command a global appeal. The brand’s philosophy has always reflected a winning mindset. The current association with the ruling teamCSK is demonstrative of the brand’s dynamism, innovation and sustainability. As a part of this longstanding relationship, MS Dhoni and team will lend a sartorial edge by donning exclusive styles from Peter England’s latest collections which will be featured in the upcoming brand campaigns.