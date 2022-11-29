Petpooja expands into retail F&B sector to help MSMEs; launches new product Suppliers’ Hub

November 2022: Petpooja, India’s leading restaurant billing and management software provider, has ventured into the retail F&B segment with the Suppliers’ Hub. The product is a modern marketplace that creates a strong network for Indian retail F&B businesses to meet their inventory requirements.

The platform, Suppliers Hub, is actively working with more than 8500 suppliers in 80+ Indian cities. Some well-known brands associated with Suppliers Hub are Karamat, Posiflex, Essae, Detpak, Happy Home, Swizzle, and many more. With 2200+ different types of products and 50+ product categories, more than 25000+ restaurants have already availed of the benefits of Suppliers Hub. Despite being comparatively new in the industry, Suppliers Hub has already witnessed remarkable growth of generating 6 lakhs+ leads, a 30-40% monthly increase in suppliers onboarding and a 63% of repeat usage rate from the restaurant owners.

A differentiating feature of this B2B product discovery platform from its competitors, is the free product sampling that allows businesses to test samples before purchasing. From its initial phase till now, Suppliers Hub generated more than 30k+ leads using the free sampling feature and have catered to 6k+ businesses. Currently this service is active in 12+ cities pan India but is enroute to expansion.