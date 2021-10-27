Petroleum Limited inaugurates Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, announced the launch of The Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021 at the BPCL Corporate Office Today via a virtual webcast. The announcement was led by Smt. Meenaxi Rawat, IES Chief Vigilance Officer, BPCL. Chief Guest Shri S Padmanabhan, Chairman, Governing Council, Tata Business Excellence Group, Shri K. Padmakar Director (HR)-BPCL, Shri VRK Gupta Director (Finance)-BPCL, Shri Rajiva R Mandal General Manager (Vigilance)-BPCL and other senior officials of the Company were also present.

The Director (Finance), Shri. VRK Gupta in his address stated that self-reliance is a powerful theme for economic growth and image of the country and can be achieved only through eradication of corruption and good governance.

Smt. Meenaxi Rawat, emphasized on preventive Vigilance for Fairness, Accountability and Transparency (FAT) in order to achieve a vigilant organization.

In his keynote address, Chief Guest of the function Shri Padmanabhan took the staff through the Tata Code of Conduct and Business Excellence Model that reaches the organization from top to bottom. He explained the importance of ethics in an organization. His presentation was infused with knowledge and highly appreciated by participants.

The Director (HR) BPCL in his address asked the employees to enhance their knowledge, adopt good practices and review their value systems on periodical basis.

The Vigilance Awareness week will be observed from 26th October 2021 to 1st November 2021 with the theme of “Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity” and a host of activities have been planned during the week to spread awareness and promote Vigilance across the Corporation amongst employees.