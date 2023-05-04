PHANTOM V Fold opens wings; reaches the sky in collaboration with SpiceJet

Bangalore, 04th May 2023: TECNO, a premium global technology brand, has partnered with SpiceJet, one of the most preferred airlines in India, to wrap Boeing 737 Max as part of the ‘Beyond the Extraordinary’ marketing campaign of their latest innovation, PHANTOM V Fold 5G. This strategic partnership is aimed at strengthening the brand’s presence and increasing its visibility among its primary target audience. The exterior wrap is branded entirely in the new PHANTOM colours, and the SpiceJet plane inside branding will be furthermore engaging as airhostess will demonstrate the new fold phone to the passengers in addition to this PHANTOM V fold smartphone branding on the cabin bulkhead as well as headrest cover.

TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold 5G is an innovative smartphone that has redefined the foldable smartphone category by bringing supreme features to the same at the disruptive pricing of INR 88888. It is seemingly a good deal for people who want to buy a foldable phone but do not want to spend a hefty amount. TECNO’s ‘Segment-First’ philosophy is the core of each and every product offering. The brand is shifting its gear to focus on the premium segment with the PHANTOM range of smartphones. This intervention of entering into the fold phone category serves as a follow-up initiative aimed at revitalizing the philosophy of ‘Beyond the Extraordinary’.

Commenting on this collaboration, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “At Tecno, we are committed to becoming a source of pride for India. We place great importance on local manufacturing, research and development, and innovative products. By integrating global technological innovation with local insights in India, we have a vast product portfolio catering to the Pan India market, ranging from 6K to 100K. Tecno has been deeply rooted in India for 6 years. Our strong distribution network, quality after- sale service and powerful products have been recognized by 18 million users. To further bolster our philosophy of ‘Stop at Nothing’, we are pleased to announce our unique collaboration with SpiceJet. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to expanding our brand presence in India, using innovative and out-of-the-box strategies. We are confident that our customers will appreciate this unique initiative, and we are excited to connect with them in new and exciting ways.” Speaking about the partnership, Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tecno to promote their cutting-edge foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold 5G. With the increasing competition in the Indian market, both domestic and international brands are seeking innovative and creative ways to promote their products. We are proud to say that flying billboards have become a popular and effective medium for many promotional campaigns. As part of this partnership, SpiceJet has wrapped the new generation Boeing 737-Max aircraft with Tecno’s premium foldable smartphone. This aircraft will not only fly across various cities in India but also travel to premium international destinations, making it an excellent opportunity to reach a premium target audience. We are confident that this campaign will help enhance the brand recall of Tecno’s Phantom V Fold 5G and contribute to its overall success.”

TECNO as a brand stands for Stop at Nothing and a device like Phantom V Fold which imbibes the spirit of Beyond The Extraordinary, it befits that the marketing approach also follows suit. The effort has been a 360 degree approach to optimize and capture all marketing routes such as promoting PHANTOM V Fold via high decibel launch, full-page Press Ads, BTL activities across all major Indian cities, and holistic Influencers engagement. Here OOH plays an indispensable part and in sync with the positioning of the product has captured high volume touchpoints like major metro stations in Mumbai & Delhi along with Airport visibility across metro cities. Brand’s Outdoor agency Walk the Talk has played a very important role in turning this mega concept of aircraft wrapping into reality.