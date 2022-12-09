Pharma and Medtech MSMEs get a shot in the arm at BioAsia 2023

Hyderabad, 9th December 2022: BioAsia has partnered with the Department of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to promote the MSME sector in the upcoming 20th edition of BioAsia – Asia’s largest life-sciences and Health Tech forum and the annual flagship event of the Government of Telangana. The annual BioAsia conference to be held between February 24 to 26, 2023 at Hyderabad has been a catalyst for 20 years in bringing together prominent dignitaries and delegates, leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from the life science and healthcare sector from around the world year on year. The partnership with the Department of MSME is expected to boost the growth of MSME organizations that play a significant role in strengthening the position of India in the global life sciences industry.

A dedicated MSME Pavilion has been proposed to be installed in the tradeshow with around 60 companies from the MSME sector covering Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, and allied industries. BioAsia 2023 will present a great opportunity for MSMEs to build key relationships, partnerships, and channels for extending businesses as well as effectively and collectively showcase India as the global life sciences destination. Through the Procurement & Market Support (PMS) – Market Access Initiatives of Di-MSME, the cost of participation for MSMEs are being subsidized up to 100%.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Dept. Govt. of Telangana said, “Over the past two decades we have seen many global and domestic players in the healthcare and life science industry being part of BioAsia. MSMEs have been an integral part of BioAsia over the years and we are delighted to continue our partnership with the Department of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). I also hope the collaboration helps improve technical know-how, infrastructure, and shared resources.” In this context, Mr. D. Chandra Sekhar, Additional Development Commissioner, MSME-DI, Hyderabad said, “The 20th celebratory edition of BioAsia 2023, with the theme Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare, is also expected to advance the growth opportunities for MSME units in India and benefit from its driving investments and global opportunities into the life sciences. With this collaboration and participation in BioAsia 2023, we trust the MSME players will be immensely benefitted from its gained significant stature in healthcare industries across the globe.” “We are highly encouraged and motivated to witness BioAsia is in its 20th edition now. We will take all that it will to make it yet another success by bringing life sciences and healthcare industries for the larger good – which is to make healthcare and innovation a common privilege for the one world at large. We hope the inclusiveness of the MSME sector will add more in this direction,” Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, Director (Life Sciences) and CEO (BioAsia), Government of Telangana added.

Over the years, the event has immensely benefitted from its participant history including the likes of several Nobel Prize winners, Lasker Awardees, and eminent industry leaders like Mr. Bill Gates (Chair, Gates Foundation), Mr. Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft), Mr. Alex Gorsky (Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson), Dr. Vas Narasimhan (CEO, Novartis), Mr. Geoff Martha (Chairman & CEO, Medtronic), besides hosting the Country Ministers and Delegates from Asia, America, Africa, and Europe. Despite being a hybrid event last year, BioAsia 2022 was extremely successful with the virtual participation of about 37,500 delegates from about 70 Countries.