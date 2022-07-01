PharmEasy deploys Unicommerce’s integrated SaaS platform for its marketplace operations

New Delhi, July 1, 2022: PharmEasy, India’s leading consumer healthcare ‘super app’ (providing online pharmacy, OTC, teleconsultation, and diagnostics services), announces its association with Unicommerce, an integrated SaaS platform for post-purchase experience management of consumers to further streamline its marketplace operations. PharmEasy will deploy Unicommerce’s vendor management system to support its marketplace operations. Furthermore, its vendor network will also be able to utilize Unicommerce’s platform for managing all e-commerce orders. PharmEasy is committed to ensuring a great customer experience with the power of technology

Unicommerce technology will automate the process of allocating orders to vendors, resulting in faster deliveries. Additionally, vendors using Unicommerce solutions will be able to integrate all their inventory on PharmEasy and provide consumers with a wider selection of products. PharmEasy is confident about the continuous growth of its digital business with its focus on expanding services pan India. It will ensure operational efficiency and elevate the post-purchase experience for the end consumers.

Speaking about the partnership, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, said, “PharmEasy has grown exponentially, and we are proud to partner with them and support them in the next phase of their growth journey. Our vendor management solutions will enable PharmEasy to automate the order allocation process for its marketplace operations and ensure on-time deliveries. We also offer PharmEasy integrations enabling vendors to have unified visibility of orders from all the marketplaces enabling them to bring operational efficiency. We look forward to working with the great team at PharmEasy and we are confident that our integrated tech platform will help them in building an efficient supply chain and further enhance the consumer shopping experience.” Mr. Siddharth Venkataraman, AVP – Healthcare Category Business, from PharmEasy said, “Our focus is on offering a great customer experience and further strengthening our foothold in the e-pharmacy segment. We believe that technology will play a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless shopping experience for our consumers and this partnership is a step in the same direction. Unicommerce is one of the finest integrated supply chain technology platforms for e-commerce businesses in India and we are glad to have them as our partner. We are also deepening our omnichannel presence across India and want to reach out to our patrons across the country.”

Established ten years ago, Unicommerce offers more than 160+ hassle-free integrations, including global marketplaces, website platforms, logistics providers, ERP, and POS systems. The company is a market leader and processes over 1mn order items a day and manages 7000 fulfillment centers located across the country. The company is widely recognised as the leading solution provider in its field and works with some of the leading retail and D2C brands of the country.