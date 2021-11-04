PharmStars Welcomes Sumitovant Biopharma as Its Newest Member

PharmStars, the only pharma-focused, member-based accelerator for digital health startups, is pleased to announce that Sumitovant Biopharma has become its newest pharma member. Sumitovant joins existing members including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, and Novo Nordisk.

PharmStars(TM) focuses on bridging the “pharma-startup gap.” Its mission is to assist pharma and startups in overcoming barriers to partnership, leading to greater success and faster adoption of digital solutions to improve patient outcomes. To help close the pharma-startup gap, PharmStars provides startups with education and mentoring to help them engage with pharma as clients and partners.

Pharma members receive priority access to a group of curated digital health startups that align with their digital health strategies. Pharma members also participate in specially designed workshops focused on enhancing their ability to partner with digital health startups.

“We are thrilled that Sumitovant is joining PharmStars as our newest pharma member,” says Naomi Fried, founder and CEO of PharmStars. “Sumitovant‘s spirit of innovation and commitment to digital health matches that of our startups – Sumitovant is an exciting addition to our slate of pharma members.”

Steve Prewitt, Global Head of Digital Innovation at Sumitovant says, “PharmStars allows us to connect with a larger number of qualified, early-stage companies than we could otherwise do on our own,” says Prewitt. “PharmStars also works with us to help educate and promote digital health internally, enabling us to remove barriers and accelerate the digital partnership workflow to get more deals done.”

The startups selected to participate in PharmStars learn about the pharmaceutical industry through PharmaU(TM), a unique, comprehensive curriculum focused on the business of pharma. PharmaU culminates in a members–only Showcase Event where graduating startups pitch their digital solutions and meet with PharmStars’ pharma members. The first PharmStars cohort began on September 2 and will run through mid-November. PharmStars is currently accepting new pharma members for 2021 and 2022.