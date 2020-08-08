PHD Chamber lauds Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi Ji’s stronger National Education Policy 2020 to ensure a Better Education System & make Indian students Global Citizens

Dr D K Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has appreciated the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s initiative for launching the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 ensuring a strong education system for a better India.

The New Education Policy 2020 will promote creativity and curiosity among young minds and will go a long way in transforming our youth into global citizens and will make the curriculum of schools and colleges more skill-oriented, said Dr D K Aggarwal.

In an era where we have an ocean of information and knowledge available at a point of click, the NEP 2020 will help the youth gauge effective knowledge and understand how to think, instead of what to think, added Dr Aggarwal.

Going forward, the multiple entry and exit options available for the Under Graduate courses, enabling the young kids to choose or leave the subjects opted according to their professional career, will go a long way in upskilling India’s youth and promoting them to follow their passion, The would also enable youth to be ethical, rational, compassionate and caring, while at the same time prepare them for gainful, fulfilling employment, said Dr Aggarwal.

The inquiry, analytic and discussion-based learning introduced in NEP 2020 will bridge the gap between Research and Education in India and making innovation and adaption our strength, said Dr Aggarwal.

Furthermore, the emphasis on teacher training in NEP 2020 will enlighten our citizens, produce quality human beings with adequate education for a better India, said Dr Aggarwal.