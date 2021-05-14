PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry completes its 150th International Memorandum of Understanding with the signing of MoU with MIBC

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Mongolia India Business Council (MIBC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, May 13, 2021 to jointly regulate their future relationship and mutually exploring new area of partnership by conducting business forum among the business of both countries. Mr Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber and Mr Gantulga Bold, President, MIBC signed the MoU in presence of H.E. Mr M P Singh, Ambassador of India to Mongolia through Video Conferencing.

This was PHDCCI’s 150th MoU with Chambers’ of Commerce and Trade Bodies around the world.

Mr Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber in his presidential remarks acknowledged that the signing of the MoU between both the entities will act as a stepping stone in promotion of bilateral economic ties between both the nations. He assured that once the flights open PHDCCI would mount a delegation and visit Mongolia to explore business collaborations.

Mr Gantulga Bold, President, MIBC positively evaluated the coordination between the two countries and agreed to continue this tradition as supporting each other in relevant international forums.

H.E. Mr M P Singh, Ambassador of India to Mongolia encouraged and urged business communities in India and Mongolia to leverage capacities & capabilities of MIBC in furthering bilateral trade between our two nations commensurate with excellent goodwill between the government and the people of India and Mongolia in diverse field like MSME, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, e-governance, agricultural and dairy sectors. He appreciated the efforts and activities of PHDCCI in collaborating with Mongolia.

Mr Pradeep Multani. Senior Vice President, PHDCCI proposed a formal vote of thanks and hoped MoU signing and subsequent activities which will be held under its umbrella will help in furtherance of bilateral economic and trade ties of both the nations.

The virtual ceremony was attended by the officials from PHDCCI and MIBC: Mr Saket Dalmia, Vice President PHDCCI, Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, PHDCCI, Mr. Surendra Kumar Bansal, Chairman, MIBC, Shri O.P. Meena, First Secretary & Head of Chancery, Embassy of India, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Madam Gundegmaa Otgonsuren, Board Member, MIBC and Mr Naveen Seth, Assistant Secretary General, PHD Chamber which reflected their views on important role in bridging the asymmetry of information on bussines opportunities, supplementing the existing complementarities and consolidating ongoing business coloration between Indian and Mongolian business.