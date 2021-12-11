PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is organising India-Nepal Business Expo & Summit 2021 on December 15-19 at Chitwan, Nepal

India is the largest trading partner of Nepal, the total bilateral trade in 2020-21 reached US$ 7511.62 Million. In 2019-20, while Nepal’s exports to India stood at US$ 711.61 Million, India’s exports to Nepal were US$ 7,160.35 Million. The figures reflect well on the unique and strong economic ties between two friendly countries, India and Nepal.

In order to further enhance the business ties as well as promote an overall collective sense of unity, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is organising India-Nepal Business Expo & Summit 2021 on December 17-19 at Chitwan, Nepal. PHDCCI as India’s leading Industry Chamber is particularly working for creating a very positive and forward-looking business ecosystem.

With the support of the Government of India and other prominent stakeholders (from the government and industry), the proposed deliberations through the Expo and Summit are expected to significantly support the businesses in both India and Nepal. The deliberations are also important from the point of view of the growing investment and business interests of Indian businesses in Nepal.

The Participation cost for a 9 sqm booth is INR 35,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Five Thousand only). The standard equipped booth will be provided. Interested companies are requested to register online for their confirmation of participation and space requirement by return email. We will send the Performa Invoice to the short-listed participants only.

In the post-pandemic times, as the economic activities are being streamlined with the efforts of the government and industry, PHDCCI the conduction of such large scale cross country trade meets and business expos will definitely boost the morale across all the businesses and sectors while giving a platform for businesses to strengthen relations for collective growth.

This event is supported by our annual sponsors such as Multani Pharmaceuticals Limited; P G Industry; Uflex Ltd; DLF Limited; Continental Carriers Pvt LTD; Belair Travel & Cargo Pvt. Ltd.; Radico Khaitan Limited | Paramount Communications; Superior Industries Limited; JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. | Comtech Interio; R E Rogers; Apeejay Stya Group; Ease my Trip; Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt Ltd | MV Cotspin Ltd; Synergy Environics Ltd.; Ajit Industries Pvt Ltd; P S BEDI & Co.; Indian Farmer & Fertilizers Corporation Ltd; Jindal Steel; Hindware Sanitary; Modern Automobiles.