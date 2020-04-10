PHD Chamber organizes a webinar on Demystifying E-pass process introduced by Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India

PHD Chamber of commerce and Industry along with Thinkthrough Consulting organized a Zoom Interactive Session on Demystifying E-pass process introduced by Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India on 9th April 2020.

The Central Government has declared nationwide lockdown till 14th April 2020. For this, people need to stay indoors to avoid the spread of the fatal COVID-19 virus. All transportation services, including railways, airlines and buses have been suspended during these days. Cops on duty are ensuring that people do not roam on the streets, unless necessary. Many people who have deviated from the underlined guidelines of lockdown have also been booked under provisions of law.

The objective of organizing the interactive session was to give details on how to get the E-passes, who all are eligible to get the passes and to answer queries of the industry if they are facing any problems to get the E-passes.

Mr. Pradeep Multani, Vice President, PHDCCI deliberated on problems faced by industry at grass root levels. The session was conducted by Mr. Parul Soni, Founder and Global Managing Partner, Thinkthrough Consulting. Mr Parul Soni gave a detailed presentation on the subject and also answered queries of the delegates who join the online session.

The online interactive online session was attended by over 95 delegates from various industries.