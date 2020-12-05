PHD Chamber President on RBI Repo Rate

These growth projections by RBI are very encouraging and in line with our expectations as PHDCCI EBM Index (Economic and Business Momentum Index) released in November 2020 have projected that GDP growth will become positive from Q3 FY 2020-21 at around 0.1% to 2%, around 2% to 4% in Q4 FY 2020-21 and the overall growth for the FY 2020-21 is expected to contract by not more than 7.9% on the back of various effective reforms undertaken by the government during the last six months to lift the economy from the daunting impact of COVID-19, said Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal.