PHDCCI Reactions on Launch of NLP

The National Logistics Policy which is released by our Honourable PM today will reduce our dependence upon road transport & will integrate the air, road & water mode of transport to reduce the cost of logistics in India considerably & to make our domestic trade and international trade more economical eventually. Also, this policy aims to make the logistics industry more digitized for better integration & Coordination with the trade, which will increase the ease of business & facilitate trade & make India reach greater heights. It is a path-breaking move by the PM. And the Ministry of Commerce & Industry has worked tirelessly to make this happen. Our hearty congratulations to Mr. Piyush Goyal, Mr. Meena, and their team for this wonderful feat.

“Desh ki Pragati ko Gati “ will be given by the National Logistic Policy.

National Logistic Policy and PM Gati Shakti will work as a double engine to India’s economic progress. The draft of this Policy was made and circulated in 2019 for comments, which is released today (pending due to Covid)Last mile connectivity will be addressed. Reduction in Agri wastage due to proper and planned logistics where costing will be worked out along with giving all alternate sources of transport available.

Considering India to be the 5th largest economy, this policy was inevitable.

Releasing the cheetah in the morning and releasing a national logistic policy in the evening can be indicative of how the nation wants logistics to move – at cheetah speed with the integration of different modes of transport. Policy on its own is not progress/result. A policy with performance = progress. Without any policy, we would not know how and where to go, but we need to work on it. This policy has 8 years of dedicated hard work. It is for systematic infra development. Bharat mala and Sagarmala are initiatives in this direction. Turnaround time of containers has been reduced from 44 hrs to 26 hrs.