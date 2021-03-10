PHDCCI to organize 10th International Heritage Tourism Conclave in Panchkula

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) will be organizing its flagship event – 10th International Heritage Tourism Conclave with the theme ‘Harnessing Power of Heritage Tourism with Focus on Sustainability’ on Friday, 12 March 2021 from 3:00 PM onwards at WelcomHeritage Ramgarh, Panchkula.

Cultural heritage – both tangible and intangible are resources that need to be protected and carefully managed. Therefore, it is fundamental that tourism authorities study how best to develop these cultural heritage sites while protecting and preserving them for the long-term.

Building on the previous nine editions, this Conclave will deliberate on how the tourism and culture sectors can work together more collaboratively and increase public-private partnerships to ensure the protection of our Cultural and Natural Heritage while extending benefits to local communities.

Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C) for Tourism, Government of India has been invited as the Chief Guest on the occasion. Ms. Rupinder Brar (IRS), Additional Director General – Ministry of Tourism, Government of India will be the Guest of Honour at the event.

Ambassadors from countries like Czech Republic, Indonesia, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Vietnam and High Commissioner of Seychelles have confirmed their presence for the programme.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI, said, “We need forum like this to brainstorm what steps can be taken to correct the skewed balance of tourist traffic, where bulk of the foreign tourist arrival is limited to a few prominent destinations. I trust that the 10th IHTC will build on the already strong foundation laid by the Chamber and draw a sharper focus on the important role that all aspects of heritage play in attracting tourists and thus bringing in investments, development and jobs.”

Mr. Anil Parashar, Chairman – Tourism Committee, PHDCCI, said, “PHDCCI’s commitment towards Tourism, especially Heritage Tourism is evident from the success of its past nine Heritage Tourism Conclaves. I trust that the 10th IHTC will build on the already strong foundation laid by the Chamber and draw a sharper focus on the important role that all aspects of heritage – be it culture, architecture or cuisine play in attracting tourists and thus bringing in investments, development and jobs to the areas.”

A Panel Discussion on ‘Generating momentum for making India the global epicenter for Heritage Tourism’ will be organized during the Conclave. A Heritage Walk will also be organized on 13th March 2021 at Pinjore Gardens for all the delegates.

The programme is being supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; Rajasthan Tourism; Haryana Tourism Corporation Ltd; InterGlobe Technology Quotient; and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.