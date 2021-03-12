PHDCCI to organize PHD Global Aviation & Air Cargo Summit- 7th Edition

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is organizing its flagship event – 7th Edition of -PHD GLOBAL AVIATION & AIR CARGO SUMMIT- “Aviation -Air Cargo Industry’s New Growth Blueprint & Business Resurgence Parameters” on March 12-13, 2021 through Virtual mode of Cisco WebEx.

Building on the previous six editions, this summit shall discuss upon Aviation -Air Cargo Industry’s New Growth Blueprint & Business Resurgence Parameters and shall have participation from the Captains of the Industry- Aviation & Air Cargo, States, Ambassadors & Diplomats, Airports & Airlines -National & International, Freight Forwarders, Air Cargo Logistics Industry, MRO’s, OEM’s, Aircraft Leasing Co’s, Business Aviation Co’s, Aircraft Manufacturers, Drones & other related aviation & cargo industry allied stakeholders.

Mr. Pradeep Singh Kharola, IAS, Hon’ble Secretary at Ministry of Civil Aviation will be the Chief Guest on the occasion. H.E. Dr. Ahmed A.R. Albanna, Hon’ble Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to India will be the Guest of Honour at the event. Special Address at the event will be presented by H.E. Mr. Asein Isaev, Hon’ble Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to India.

The Key Note Speakers and Session Chairs from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Business leaders, and Corporate Leadership from the Aviation and Logistics Industry across the Globe have confirmed their presence for the program.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “We need summits like these to brainstorm what steps can be taken to promote the Blueprint and Business Resurgence Parameters in Aviation-Air Cargo Industry. I trust that the 7th Edition of Global Aviation & Air Cargo Summit will build on the already strong foundation laid by the Chamber and draw a sharper focus on the important role towards allied industries growth blueprint and new Business profit models with sustainability initiatives for the future”.

The summit will witness the Panel Discussions on “Returning to the Skies-4R’s of Recovery”; “New Business Profit Models and Sustainability Initiatives for Future” and “Allied Industries Growth Blueprint: Drones and Skilling Sectors” which will be organized on 12th March 2021. A Webinar on “Air Cargo-Sustainability Initiatives for Future” will also be organized on 13th March 2021 on the virtual platform.

The program is being supported by GMR, AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited, Boeing, CELEBI, Continental Carriers Group, Kale Logistics, and Logistics Skill Council.