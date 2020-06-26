PHDCCI Webinar with Advisor, Ministry of AYUSH

PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, AYUSH Committee organized an Interactive Webinar on Ayurvedic Wisdom for Global Health During Covid-19 Period on 25th June 2020.

The eminent Panellists present were Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India, PadmabhushanVd. Triguna Ji, President, All India Ayurvedic Congress (AIAC), Dr. J.L.N Sastry, CEO, National Medicinal Plants Boards, Mr. Pradeep Multani, Vice President, PHD Chamber, Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Chairman, AYUSH Committee, PHD Chamber, Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, PHD Chamber and the session was moderated by Mr. Vivek Seigell, Principal Director, PHD Chamber.

PadmabhushanVd. Triguna Ji, President, All India Ayurvedic Congress (AIAC) and AMAM said that Honle PM had said that we should focus on Ayurvedic products which are available across the globe and based on which the immunity building advisories were released by the Ministry of AYUSH. He added that this pandemic has taught us various aspects of life and how to tackle the same. He said there’s a need to invent new and good quality of products, which could help us in fighting with COVID-19 situation. Trigunaji also requested everyone to come forward in promoting the Ayurvedic system globally.

Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India shared his various thoughts and shared the details of advisory issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India. Dr. Nesari said recently the AYUSH Sector was considered in essential services. This shows the significance of the entire AYUSH system which could be integrate in public Health delivery. He also urged various industries to come forward and work in innovation of medicines like medicine for carrying oxygen capacity which will be a revolution and the AYUSH system will able to showcase its strengths. He also said the Industry should come forward in establishing Ayurvedic colleges overseas, e.g., in Russia, United States, where there’s a huge demand of Yog and Ayurveda.

Dr. Nesari further said that there’s a need for Research and development, which will play an essential role to take the entire AYUSH system ahead globally. He said the Ministry of AYUSH has taken various steps in tackling COIV-19 problem and many advisories in this regard were issued.

Dr. J.L.N Sastry, CEO, National Medicinal Plants Boards thanked all the panelists and delegates for joining the webinar on Ayurvedic wisdom. Dr. Sastry also shared various aspects of the AYUSH system and thanked the entire industry for working together during COVID-19 period.

Mr. Pradeep Multani, Vice President, PHD Chamber during this presidential address welcomed all the Panelists for joining the today’s webinar and talkedabout the significance of Ayurveda which could help in various ways to fight against COVID-19 Pandemic. Mr. Multani further added that crisis like outbreak of coronavirus provides an opportunity to revisit the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda for prevention of diseases through improved immunity and combine it with Western science for a holistic healthy living.This is the right time. When there’s a high consciousness in society about healthy living and prevention, it is a good time for us to go back to our roots and focus on our strengths and combine it with efficacy and science.

While giving the industrial remarks, Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Chairman, AYUSH Committee, PHD Chamber mentioned about the Importance of AYUSH system and how the system has played a significant role in various ways. He said the entire AYUSH system have given important during last few years. Mr. Varchaswi gave a detail of Ayurvedic market scenario and the growth rate of almost 16.04% CAGR globally. He said there’s a time to ramp up and bring in new technology and research in development of entire AYUSH system. He also requested Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India to assist the industry and promote the AYUSH system across the world.

Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, PHD Chamber gave a formal vote of thanks to all the eminent Panelist and all delegates for joining for today’s webinar. Mr. Sanyal mentioned there’s a huge scope and demand of Ayurveda products in the coming years. Ayurveda has also played a significant role in treating various diseases in past and have very huge scope in the future.

The webinar was sponsored by Association of Manufacturers of Ayurvedic Medicines (AMAM) and attended by more than 70 delegates.