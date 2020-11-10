PHIC-2020, India’s first Hybrid (Physical & Virtual) Expo on Preventive Healthcare, Infection Control & Decontamination to be held in the city from Nov 19 to 21st at Hitex

Preventive Healthcare, Infection Control & Decontamination Expo–PHIC-2020 will be held at Hitex for three-days from Hybrid 19th to 21st November 2020.

It has multi-dimensional firsts. It is for the first time an exhibition is being organised on the Pandemic and its related issues. It is both virtual and physical. It is also a first B2B expo in India post the COVID. It will be the most touchless expo following strict COVID protocols.

Conceptualised by Hitex Hyderabad and is being organized jointly by TFMC (Telangana Facilities Management Council), a facilities industry trade body and ICFAI (Infection Control Academy of India, Hyderabad), a non-profit organization.

It will have 50 stalls. The organisers don’t want to add more stalls. As we need to maintain strict COVID protocols, we are restricting just to 50 exhibitors. At any given point of time in the hall of 3500 sq. meters, we will not allow more than 500 visitors inside the exhibition hall, shared Sambit Mund, GM, Business Development, Hitex.

We follow no mask no entry policy. It will have dedicated space for isolation, clinical room for short duration stay of COVID 19 suspects if any. Ambulance service will be available. To ensure social distancing all the spots where the attendees are supposed to be standing will be marketed. All surfaces, washrooms are sanitised regularly. Washrooms shall have touch-free taps, shared Mr Sambit.

It will be the event on Innovation, Solutions and Best practices in Preventive Healthcare, Infection Control & Decontamination informed Dr. Burri Ranga Reddy, President, IFCAI.

The expo is in pursuit to “prevent all preventable infections and save lives” said Dr Ranga Reddy. We plan to make PHIC an important global public health and infection prevention destination in years to come, he said.

PHIC 2020 is conceived and designed to precisely address transition into “New Normal”. The new normal could be a stepping stone to a “new future”, Dr Reddy added

How we manage IT offices. How do we give IT employees the confidence to attend offices as and when they are opened said Satyanarayana Mathala, TFMC (Telangana Facility Management Association)? TFMC would be facilitating those IT companies who have extended material help to the extent of Rs 1.2 crore to Police, Gandhi Hospital, GHMC etc during the pandemic he said. Mr VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioner of Cyberabad Police consented to felicitate those companies during the inauguration on 19th November he shared.

Every sector except education sector is unlocked. Through this expo, we will be organising a Seminar on “How to create safe schools”? It will be held on 20th on the side-lines of the exhibition. Mr Etela Rajender and many well-known educationists will attend and deliberate on it disclosed S. Madhusudhan, General Secretary, TRSMA (Telangana Recognised School Management Association)

Telangana has 22,000 hotels. 80% of canteens in hospitals are maintained by us. All these hotels have suffered the most during the pandemic. 70% of the population knock the doors of our hotels. 30 to 40% of hotels are back into their business now. Another 20 to 30% are not in a mood to open now. Our present challenge is how to bring back the confidence of our customers. This exhibition is timely, topical and most sought after one said MS Nagaraju, Honorary Chairman of Telangana State Hotels Association (TSHA).

Further, he urged the Government of Telangana to permit hotels to run 24 hours similar to the practice in vogue in Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

Samir Patra of Sterilit said this was the company born during the lockdown. His new company offers professional Disinfection Services. He announced that they are planning to work with DRDO to develop UV Systems and Robotic Systems to minimise human intervention in keeping a hospital, office premises hygienic and clean.

The expo is organised in support with the Government of Telangana; HYSEA(Hyderabad Software Exporters Association), a unique regional IT / ITES industry association representing 300 plus IT companies; TRSMA (The Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association), a body of 10,000 schools 35 lakh students and 4 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff; TSHA(Telangana State Hotel Association); IAMM(Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chapter), Pharexcil (Pharmaceutical Export Council), BDMA and IMA(India Medical Association) – Telangana.

It brings together industry leaders, exhibitors, buyers, officials both physically and online.

It aims to attract 400 delegates, 4000 visitors and 30 distinguished speakers and subject experts.

The event has gained a lot of significance because of the pandemic and challenges it has thrown open to healthcare professionals

The exhibitors profile includes Sanitization & Sterilization products; Disinfection Control–equipment, services, material, products, solutions; Touch-free –solutions, products, systems, latest gadgets, gizmos; medical and monitoring devices for home care; health, Nutrition, immunity supplements, fitness solutions etc, pharma companies, health care providers and many more.

Many scientific sessions, knowledge dissemination concurrent sessions will be planned. It will be the single biggest event for Preventive Health Care and Infection Control.