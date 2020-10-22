PHIC-2020, the India’s first of its kind Hybrid Expo on Preventive Healthcare & Infection Control to be held in the city at Hitex

Preventive Healthcare and Infection Control Expo–PHIC-2020, a three-day Hybrid Exhibition, a first of its kind in India , to be held from 19th to 21st November, 2020, here in the city at Hitex.

It is supported by Govt of Telangana, Infection Control Academy of India, Hyderabad (IFCAI), Hyderabad Software Exporters Association(Hysea), Telangana Facilities Management Council(TFMC). The most sought after event that industry is eagerly looking forward to offers technology, technological products, best practices to adapt to “New Normal” and to fight infection control and decontamination, says Dr. Ranga Reddy, Dr. Ranga Reddy Burri, President of IFCAI in a press note issued here in the city today. t

“Infection Prevention and Contol is a scientific approach and practical solution designed to prevent harm caused by infection to patients and health care providers and it is the most sought after subject now, adds Dr. Ranga Reddy,

It is India’s first Hybrid event focusing on innovations, solutions, best practices in Preventive Healthcare, Infection Controls & Decontamination. It is planned in the backdrop of the COVID-19 and is very topical states Satyanarayana Mathala, President of TFMC

It brings together industry leaders, exhibitors, buyers, officials both physically and online adds the release.

Probably it may be the first forum to showcase products and solutions which are developed to address public health concerns during and post-pandemic, the release says

It aims to attract 100 exhibitors, 400 delegates, 4000 visitors and 30 distinguished speakers and subject experts.

The event has gained a lot of significance because of the pandemic and challenges it has thrown open to healthcare professionals. Its USP is that it is first of it’s kind of a forum to showcase products and solutions, which are developed to address public health concerns during and post pandemic.

The exhibitors profile include Sanitization & Sterilization products; Disinfection Control–equipment, services, material, products, solutions; Touch-free –solutions, products, systems, latest gadgets, gizmos; medical and monitoring devices for home care; health, Nutrition, immunity supplements, fitness solutions etc, pharma companies, health care providers and many more.

Conceptualized by Hitex Hyderabad and is being organized jointly by TFMC (Telangana Facilities Management Council), a facilities industry trade body and ICFAI (Infection Control Academy of India, Hyderabad), a nonprofit organization.

It is organised in support with the Government of Telangana; HYSEA(Hyderabad Software Exporters Association), a unique regional IT / ITES industry association representing 300 plus IT companies; TRSMA(The Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association), a body of 10,000 schools 35 lakh students and 4 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff; TSHA(Telangana State Hotel Association); IAMM(Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chapter), Pharexcil(Pharmaceutical Export Council), BDMA and IMA(India Medical Association) – Telangana

Many scientific sessions, knowledge dissemination concurrent sessions will be planned. It will be the single biggest event for Preventive Health Care and Infection Control.

IFCAI is conducting Certificate Course in Hospital Infection Prevention & Control: Post Covid19 Era for healthcare professionals. Another certificate programme will be conducted for pharmaceutical professionals on A Certificate Course in Clean Room Operation: Post Covid19 Era. Enrolment is free for both the courses and can be done online at http://phic2020.ifcai.in

Prevention is better than cure. The preventive health care market in India is expected to be $ 200 billion industry by 2025 and is witnessing a growth of 17% CAGR. The Facility Management services market in India was valued at INR 5 lakh core. The Hospital Industry in our country is expected to grow to $ 132 billion by 2022.

Disinfection, decontamination and pest control services for commercial as well

as residential buildings is growing at over 50 per cent yearly.

Coming few months and years going to be period for health, wellness, hygiene and this major exhibition is planned in this light of the background