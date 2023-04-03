Philips monitor 27B1U7903 offers mini LED display brilliance plus Thunderbolt 4™ connectivity at a blistering 40Gbps

Dubai, UAE. 03 April 2023: As a market leader in monitors, Philips now offers the superb 27B1U7903, which provides all the benefits of the latest mini LED display technology and so becomes the world’s first 27-inch monitor with 2,304 local dimming zones, combined with 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4™ connectivity, a data transfer rate equivalent to 5 gigabytes/sec, delivering, for example, a DVD-quality movie in approximately a second or less.

This tantalizing technology bundle allows users to enjoy all the benefits of a high-throughput platform combined with the brilliant visual impact of a mini LED display.

Mini LED delivers high brightness, high-contrast

Mini LED technology continues to use LEDs for the backlighting but in the form of small or “mini” LEDs deposited on the substrate. This results in a total of 2,304 dimming zones for a 27-inch monitor, as opposed to the normal 576 zones. The result is high brightness combined with high-contrast super-vibrant colors and richer blacks. In fact, mini LED displays are now said to be competitive with monitors at the top end of the market, both in terms of technology and production cost.

Monitor 27B1U7903 also offers the benefits of an IPS panel at 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, supporting VESA DisplayHDR 1400 for an enormously wide dynamic range in image data and color rendering, under a variety of lighting conditions.

Key specs for the 27B1U7903 include a peak HDR brightness of 1400 cd/m2; a contrast ratio of 100,000:1 — utilizing SmartContrast Mega Infinity technology; support for 1.07 billion colors at a data depth of 10 bits, and 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Thunderbolt daisy chain setup

The monitor comes with Thunderbolt daisy chain setup. Daisy chaining multiple monitors create an immersive workstation enabling you to maximise productivity, accuracy and efficiency. It allows you to drive multiple monitors and devices from a single Thunderbolt port on your laptop. From the Thunderbolt port of your laptop connect to this monitor, then from the second Thunderbolt port on this monitor you can connect to a second 4K monitor.

Support for dual-4K displays in extended mode widens user base

The 27-inch 27B1U7903 is immediately a great choice for graphics professionals, including videographers and photographers, who need all the detail, vibrance and saturation they can achieve in their images, delivered at Thunderbolt 4’s blisteringly fast bandwidth of 40Gbps.

The area of application for the versatile 27B1U7903 is, though, very wide and includes corporate users who need to communicate detailed infographics both individually and to teams, plus professional media outlets where precisely detailed visual information, in video as well as still formats, is a priority requirement. These are exactly the users who will benefit from Thunderbolt 4’s ability to support dual-4K displays in extended mode, as opposed to the restricted mirror mode of a USB-C serial connection.

Quantum Dot Technology

The monitor 27B1U7903 is enabled with Quantum Dot Technology, an innovative semiconductor nanocrystal technology that precisely emits light to produce bluer blues, greener greens and redder reds. The monitors with Quantum Dot color produce a more dynamic range of colors and show the true natural palette of colors in the picture.

USB4 compatibility ensures blistering 40Gbps

Thunderbolt 4 also allows monitor 27B1U7903 to connect with USB4 devices, which can be compatible with USB4 in terms of 40Gbps throughput, the ability to drive dual-4K displays through Thunderbolt 4 ports, and enough power delivery to charge a laptop, while USB4 also provides both technologies with all the convenience of the USB Type-C connector.

Support for USB4 also means that monitor 27B1U7903 is compatible with a range of mobile phones, laptops and USB HDD, USB peripherals, potentially at a much faster bandwidth than that of USB3.2, which is limited (Gen 2.2) to an aggregate 20Gbps over two 10Gbps lanes.

If this monitor’s wide and varied user demographic demands top visual performance combined with effortless handling of large data formats, then the 27B1U7903 mini LED monitor from Philips provides the all-around display versatility this user base craves.

The Philips monitor 27B1U7903 is available for purchase in the UAE with the authorized distributor Trigon LLC and it comes with 3 years warranty.