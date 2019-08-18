Phoenix United Mall celebrates Independence Day with Unique Dance on Wheels

City’s well-known shopping and entertainment destination Phoenix United Mall celebrated India’s Independence Day in a unique Dance presentation: Dance on Wheels. An exquisite dance performance that gives an opportunity and showcases the talent of especially abled people as they come together to celebrate this Independence Day on wheels.

The event has been organized in collaboration with: “Drzya”, A firm with a purpose, which gives people who are specially abled a chance to exhibit their talent and earn a living. Having performed internationally in over 10 countries and facilitated by the President of India himself, Drzya’s artists We Are One performed on 15th of August.

The dancers included talented wheelchair-bound Gulshan Kumar, who at the age of 18 years broke the Guinness world record for spinning his wheelchair 63 times in a single minute, beating France’s record of spinning 32 times in 2011. The group comprised the incredible hearing and speech-impaired girls along with wheelchair-bound boys.

They have performed their most sought-after dance performances that have won the audience’s heart – Sufi on Wheels, Vande Mataram on Wheels, Indian Soldier Tribute on Wheels and Classical on Wheels.

Mr. Sanjeev Sarin, Centre Director Phoenix United Mall welcomed all the artists on the occasion and said “We welcome all artists and we wanted to celebrate this Independence Day In a unique way .that’s why we have opted something different to offer the city a world class event and performance by differently abled artists.”