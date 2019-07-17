Phoenix United Mall registered its name in India and Asia Books of records

The well-known shopping and entertainment destination of the city, Phoenix United Mall has registered its name in India and Asia Book of records by making its Logo from 10000 professional cricket balls. The installation was inaugurated by chief guest Ms. ‎Sanyukta Bhatia , Mayor Lucknow Municipal Corporation. The event was attended by many dignitaries and Lucknow residents. Mr. Sanjeev Sarin, Centre Director Phoenix United Mall welcomed all the guests.

Mr. Sanjeev Sarin, Centre Director Phoenix United Mall expressed his happiness on the occasion and said, “Cricket is a good sport for developing overall fitness, stamina and hand-eye coordination. We support sports and sportsmanship. To motivate young talent and to express our love towards cricket we are installing the structure made by maximum number of balls in the mall.”

Mr. Sarin further added, “We are proud that our name has been registered in India and Asia Book of records.”

Chief Guest Ms. Sanyukta Bhatia also expressed her happiness on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of Phoenix United Mall to keep the spirit of cricket soaring high.”