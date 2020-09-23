PhonePe bring exciting offers this cricket season on Recharges, DTH and Subscriptions

National, September 23, 2020: PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform today announced a bunch of exciting offers for its users during the ongoing cricket season. These offers are valid during all match days from September 19 – November 10, 2020, across 3 categories – Recharges, DTH, and Subscriptions.

Recharges

This offer provides a chance for 200 lucky PhonePe users to get Flat Rs 50 cashback daily when they recharge for data packs on their prepaid mobile numbers. This is valid for the period of September 19 – November 10, 2020.

DTH

This offer is applicable for DTH recharges on PhonePe:-

● Tata Sky and Airtel users will get Flat Rs 50 cashback till October 2, 2020. This offer will be made active again from October 30 – November 08, 2020.

● From October 3rd till October 29th, there will be a new offer applicable on Tata Sky and Airtel DTH recharges wherein 200 lucky winners every day will get Rs 100 cashback upon recharging their DTH on PhonePe.

● For Dish and d2h subscribers recharging on PhonePe, there is a separate offer on PhonePe Switch wherein they will get Rs 75 cashback throughout the ongoing cricket season (September 19th – November 10th, 2020)

In order to be eligible for the offers mentioned above, the users need to recharge for a minimum amount of Rs 200 for Tata Sky and Airtel. For Dish and d2H, the minimum recharge amount will be Rs 300.

Subscriptions

This offer is applicable to the purchase of a new Disney+Hotstar subscription on PhonePe which otherwise costs Rs 399 for an annual VIP subscription. When any user purchases a Disney+Hotstar subscription on PhonePe, they will get a scratch card that contains an offer. The offer is Rs 60 cashback on their next Faasos order made through PhonePe Switch. The minimum value of the Faasos order should be Rs 199.

The cashback received can be used for recharges, bill payments, and payments on PhonePe’s partner platforms/stores. What are you waiting for? Just log on to your PhonePe app and recharge your mobile, DTH or buy a new Disney+Hotstar subscription now!