PhonePe launches new brand campaign focused on 2-Wheeler insurance

National, April 26th, 2022: PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform today announced the launch of an integrated multimedia campaign for 2-wheeler insurance. The pan-India campaign comprising 6 ad films aims to drive category creation and consideration for Bike insurance renewals on the PhonePe platform.

Apart from Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, PhonePe has also onboarded the popular duo of Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha Prabhu as brand ambassadors for the southern markets. The campaign uses creatives specially crafted for Hindi speaking audiences starring Aamir & Alia, while for the south markets of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the campaign features Dulquer and Samantha. In addition to being associate sponsors of the Tata IPL broadcast on TV, the campaign will run across TV, OTT, digital, print and social media platforms till July 2022.

Using humour to get the key message across, the campaign explores the relationship between bikers and traffic cops across India with the backdrop of popular songs acting as commentary on the interactions between them. The campaign aims to encourage bikers to avoid any hassle and fines while riding by simply buying bike insurance. The campaign also shows how buying insurance with PhonePe is easy, simple, affordable, and just takes a few taps on the smartphone.