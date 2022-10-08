PhonePe moves domicile from Singapore to India

India, 2022: PhonePe, India’s leading FinTech platform, today announced that it has completed three significant steps in moving its domicile to India. These steps include:

Firstly, over the past year, PhonePe has moved all businesses and subsidiaries of PhonePe Singapore to PhonePe Pvt Ltd – India directly. This includes its Insurance Broking Services and Wealth Broking businesses.

Secondly, PhonePe’s board recently approved the creation of a new ESOP plan and the migration of 3000+ PhonePe Group employees’ existing ESOPs by issuing new ESOPs under PhonePe India’s new plan.

Finally, under the newly liberalized automatic ODI rules, PhonePe has also moved the ownership of the recently acquired IndusOS Appstore (OSLabs Pte Ltd) from Singapore to India.

Following these actions, all PhonePe Group businesses and entities are now wholly owned by and consolidated under PhonePe Pvt Ltd – India.